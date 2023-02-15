Miles Fullbright was born in Wyoming in 1939. The exact date is not known as he was an orphan and was given the birth date as May 13, 1939.
He lived in Wyoming until moving to Leadville as an adult. He was a police officer and postmaster in Leadville for a time. He then worked the Climax Mine for a number of years.
He married Dorothy, the love of his life, in Leadville.
He started Buffalo Peaks Enterprises, a heating system business. They then moved to Buena Vista with their business, where he was well known as the one to call with heating problems.
He was a generous man and often did work with no pay, for those having hard times.
Miles was a pilot and flew out of the Buena Vista Airport.
Dorothy worked at Buena Vista Drug for many years was well loved and friendly to all. She died of cancer and Miles was heartbroken.
Miles developed Leukemia in about 2006 and fought it for many years. He died from this on Nov. 15, 2022. His request was that his ashes be mixed with Dorothy’s and all scattered at the airport. This was done by his friends.
His kind and generous spirit will be missed by many.
