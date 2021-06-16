Memorial service – Karen Bowers Jun 16, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A celebration of life for Karen Bowers who passed Feb. 22, will be held at the Casa del Rio Clubhouse from 1-3 p.m., June 24.Come celebrated and share special memories with her many friends. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition Chaffee County Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest Mountain Guide Mountain Guide To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Editor's Picks Chaffee County to apply mag chloride to CR 371, other dirt roads Monday Updated Jun 11, 2021 Attempted murder charged in Fourmile assault Updated Jun 4, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMultiple crews heading to fire near DillonJuly 4th parade cancelledChaffee County to apply mag chloride to CR 371, other dirt roads MondayLittle Engine Eatery opens doorsIt’s rodeo week: Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo to celebrate a century of staging eventsRanch owner partners with Denver fly-fishing companyBV rodeos have thrilled fans for a centuryAttempted murder charged in Fourmile assaultArkansas River nears peak flowGail Kilgore Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Featured Videos Moose Attacks Are Increasing Dango Rose yoga session John Popper, Brothers Keeper and Jono Manson CU Boulder: Rendezvous with an asteroid Mutton Bustin' Finals - Chaffee County Fair
