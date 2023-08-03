Melba Jean Clark, fondly referred to as “Mer” by her grandchildren and great grandchildren, sadly passed away on July 20, 2023, at the age of 97. She was a wonderful wife, mother, and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. Her life was a witness to God’s mercy and grace. Her faithfulness to her savior, Jesus Christ, changed the lives of those who she cared for most.
She had many friends and was a well-loved member of the community in Buena Vista, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Clark, and son, Tom Clark. She is survived by her granddaughter, Whitney, and husband Guillermo Lambarri, and her great grandchildren, Camila and Benicio Lambarri. Melba will be laid to rest at her family plot in Davis, Oklahoma this fall.
A Buena Vista, CO, park bench will be dedicated in memory of her and her late husband, Howard.