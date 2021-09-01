Mel Nachtrieb

72, Vietnam vet was a proud BV Demon
Melvin Dean Nachtrieb passed away suddenly on Aug. 31, in Greeley.
Born to Calvin and Elaine Nachtrieb on Oct. 20, 1948 in Salida, Mel’s roots ran deep in Chaffee County.
He attended school in BV where he played football, basketball, baseball and ran track.
Mel spent his youth with friends and family, but particularly loved telling stories of his time spent with his cherished grandparents Stan and Hattie Noga, he fondly remembered hunting sapphires for Stan’s extensive rock collection.
He also liked reminiscing about going to rodeo events and hunting with his dad and playing sports with his older brother.
After being drafted and serving in the Vietnam War, Melvin returned to school at UNC where he met his future wife.
Eight months after meeting the two wed and just celebrated 47 years together in early August. As the couple started their family they returned to BV, when not working at the Day Mines near Leadville Mel helped his dad run the ranch north of town and spent time with his young children and wife. Whether they were on the tractors, changing ditches, riding horses or out exploring the forest Mel made time for his family.
An opportunity presented itself and Mel jumped at the chance to teach, coach and eventually become the Athletic Director/Assistant Principle at Buena Vista High School. As a man who valued education and loved sports being an Athletic Director was a good fit for Mel and he stayed in BV for the majority of his career, watching both his children (and countless others) graduate from the same school he had. Mel remained a proud BV Demon.
Mel led a life of integrity, dedicated to his profession and his family. A cowboy at heart he enjoyed the outdoors, loved playing golf, hunting and watching sports with his son, doing woodworking projects with his daughter, and traveling and holding hands with his beloved wife. Mel loved his family deeply and is deeply loved in return.
Mel is survived by his wife Glenda Nachtrieb of Loveland, son Chad Nachtrieb of Kremmling and daughter Bonnie Nachtrieb of Loveland; his older brother Stan (Vickie) Nachtrieb of Washington, younger brother Scott (Lea) Nachtrieb of Colorado, step-brother Mike (Cindy) Haworth of Utah, step-sisters Jere (Dale) Wales of New Mexico, and Tere (Wes) Jackson of Idaho. Mel was also blessed with numerous nephews, nieces, great nephews and nieces and cousins.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents Ethel Nachtrieb of BV and Stan and Hattie Noga of BV. His father Calvin Nachtrieb, mother Elaine Avery, step-mother Billee Nachtrieb and younger sister Calaine Ohmert.
Per Mel’s wishes there will be no memorial service.
If you are so inclined the family asks you simply donate to the BV school district either monetarily or with your time by volunteering or attending an event that supports the kids.
