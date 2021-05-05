85, known for her strong faith, love for family, mountains she called home
Maryanne Zebrowski of Nathrop passed into eternal life May 1, 2021 at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center.
Maryanne was born on June 11, 1935, in Chicago and was the last surviving child born to Frank and Anna Lezon.
Maryanne was known for her strong faith and her love for her family and the Colorado mountains she called home.
She was adored by all who knew her and will forever live in the hearts of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons Charles (Danene) and Mark (Kendra) and her daughter, Donna; grandchildren James (Tabby), Christopher (Sarah), Megan (Kirk) and Zachary; great-grandchildren, James and Sean.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Charles and darling daughter Debbie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista and her ashes will be interred at Mount St. Francis Columbarium, 7665 Assisi Heights, Colorado Springs, CO.
Memorials may be gifted in Maryanne’s name to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, P.O. Box 458, Buena Vista, CO 81211.
A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.
Online condolences may be made to the family at lewisandglenn.com.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
