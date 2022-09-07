83, Pilot car driver, worked hard her whole life
Mary Lou German passed away on Aug. 21, 2022. Family members were with her when she passed.
Mary Lou was born in Buena Vista on Sept. 2, 1938 to Irene and Henry Stout.
Mary was the oldest of five siblings: Max, Bob, Tom and Rena.
Mary Lou and Edde German were married Nov. 1, 1958 in New Mexico, settling down in Buena Vista to make their home.
Mary worked hard her whole life from raising five children, holding down many different jobs and taking care of her home.
After her children were all grown up, she wanted to be a pilot car driver. She got her license and had the time of her life going all over the United States with her trucker friends.
After she retired, she moved to Cortez in 2018. She enjoyed canning food from her garden, going to yard sales, auctions and seeing the great-grandkids.
Mary is survived by her husband Ed of almost 64 years; her children Terry (Vicki) German of Cotopaxi, Tammie (Lynn) Culp of Buena Vista, Patty (Dave) Nielsen of Cody, Wyo., Dean (Donna) German of Buena Vista and April (John) Buck of Dolores; grandchildren Dillon German, Corey (Christie) Culp, Audie Culp, Levi (Alisha) Nielsen, Stetson (Christine) Nielsen, Dakota Nielsen, Chris German, Gus German, Colter (Rita) Buck and Maniseha Buck; great-grandchildren Tori, Desiree, Paxten, Jayden, Bently, Brantley, Clayton Sawyer, Gwen, Kayce, Dylan and Dallas, as well as many nieces and nephews; and brothers Robert and Tom Stout.
She was preceded in death by her parents Irene and Henry Stout, brother Maxie and sister Rena Sue.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Buena Vista, Sept. 11, 2022, 11 a.m., at the Barn at Sunset 27650 CR 337
Online condolences can be made at www.ncccremation.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.