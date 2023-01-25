Following a night-long conversation with Jesus, Mary Ann Bailey passed away, peacefully, in November of 2022.
Mary Ann’s parents emigrated to Nebraska from Belgium. Mary Ann was born in Nebraska.
In 1951, Mary Ann married David VanHaverbeke. They lived in Kansas, Georgia and Nebraska. They had 5 children: Randy, Denise, Mark, Karen and Amy (stillborn).
In 1972, Mary Ann, Mark and Karen moved to Buena Vista.
Mary Ann married her true love, Martin Bailey, in June of 1974. He preceded her in death in 1980.
Mary Ann treasured her roles as a loving friend, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was always an attentive, supportive listener.
Mary Ann had an adventurous spirit! She drove to Alaska six times with Randy, Pat or Karen. She drove the Haul Road across Alaska, up to and back from Nome. She watched the Iditarod Sled Dog Race. She was a caretaker at a Port Lyons, Ala. fishing lodge, owned by friends Peggy and Steve.
At age 53, she hiked 90 miles in 10 days in the Grand Canyon with Mark. At age 80, she rafted the entire Grand Canyon with Randy. She rafted the Arkansas River in Colorado with Karen, Randy, Walter and Joy. She drove to South Dakota with Pat to see Mount Rushmore. They took a helicopter ride over Mount Rushmore.
She loved the beach and actively participated in her daughter Denise’s interests. One time while in a small Alaskan seaport, Mary Ann saw the ship that Denise was working on as it approached shore. The captain gave Denise permission for a night’s leave so she could spend the night with Mary Ann in her camper before the ship left port the next day. Mary Ann also traveled to the Gulf of Mexico to see Denise and Frank shrimping.
Mary Ann had many other interests as well. She owned a plant store in Buena Vista, Colorado named The Pot Shop. She was the Vice President of the Hi-Low camping group for many years. She had countless, dear friends with whom she kept in contact over the decades. She loved the 13 dachshunds that shared her life over the years.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, viewing aspen leaves in fall, hiking, camping, backpacking in the mountains, photography, supporting wildlife conservation organizations, growing plants and spending time at the Alpine cabin.
Mary Ann is survived by children: Randy (Liz), Denise, Mark (Elizabeth), Karen, Pat (Mike); grandchildren: Kenai, Bill (Beth), Amy, Jane (Luke), Caitlyn, Lewis (Bethany); great-grandchildren: Bailey, Katlyn; Tyler, Caitie; Lauren, Jack, Sarah, Lila, Lori and Dave and son Jackson.
Mary Ann is loved and missed by all!
A celebration of her life will be held in June in Buena Vista at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Notifications will be sent when the date is set.
