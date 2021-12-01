Marlyne Nininger

103, created community, hospitality where ever she was
Marlyne “Mernie” Nininger died Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 25.
She was born Marlyne Charlotte Neel, April 13, 1918, in Windom, Kan., the third of five children, to Walter and Edna (Bengston) Neel.
Mernie graduated from Hutchinson High School, where she met Lawrence “Larry” Nininger in chemistry class. They were married Oct. 14, 1939, and shared nearly 68 years of marriage. She earned a degree in medical records, with training in nursing from Hutchinson Community College.
After living briefly in Tulsa, and Chicago, Mernie and Larry became longtime Hutchinson area residents, retiring after 36 years of farming to move to Buena Vista in 1985.
They returned to Hutchinson in 2005. Mernie was a charter member of Nickerson Cameo Club, PEO Chapter Q, helped found PEO Chapter DL in Buena Vista, and volunteered at Hospice House and the Hutchinson Public Library.
She was involved in creating community and hospitality wherever she was; Mernie’s faith, family, friends (and a quantity of good food for all) were uppermost.
Mernie is survived by son Jerry Nininger (Debbie) of Hutchinson; daughter, Judy Edmands (Clay) of Buena Vista, grandchildren Scott Edmands (Debra), Elise Lowry (Tom), Jesse Nininger (Rebecca), Clifford Nininger (Lacey), Anna Nininger and Katy Nininger; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Ailiff and Dr. Wilbur Neel and sisters Moretha Lyman and Ineta Studebaker, her husband Larry and grandson Todd Edmands.
Private graveside service was planned at Memorial Park Cemetery Nov. 29. A Celebration of Life service will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Victory Village Christian Academy, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.