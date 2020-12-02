83, former Alco manager was best known for her Christmas candies
Marlene Odella Snow of Evans passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 at Ashley Manor.
Marlene was born in Divide, North Dakota, to Edwin and Wilda (Riveland) Grindeland on Dec. 16, 1936.
She was baptized into the Lutheran faith. Marlene went to high school at Crosby, N.D.
She married Lyle Steffins and had two sons - Doug and Ed. They later divorced. Marlene married Bob Snow (who later divorced) and had a son and daughter - Jim and Laurie.
Marlene lived in Buena Vista for 56 years. She worked as a waitress, a butcher at the Vista Market, and became the assistant manager at the Vista Market. Marlene later became the manager of Alco (formerly Vista Market). She retired from Alco in 2009. Marlene also sold Avon.
She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, embroidery, canning and gardening. Marlene also enjoyed dancing and was known for her Christmas candies and rosettes. She was proud to be a Norwegian.
Marlene is survived by her children Doug Steffins (Sandy), Ed Steffins (Donna), Jim Snow (Jennifer), and Laurie Sheesley.
She is also survived by her sisters Ardis Joraanstad (Steve) and Doris Stromstad (Jerry) and brother Harley Grindeland.
She is survived by 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Marlene was preceded in death by her parents, brother Voyle Grindeland and grandson Bryan Keith Snow.
Memorial contributions in Marlene Snow’s name can be made to Alzheimer’s Association in Care Of Adamson Life Celebration Home, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, CO 80634.
To leave condolences for Marlene’s family, www.adamsoncares.com
A Life Celebration Service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday Dec. 4, at Adamson Life Celebration Home in Greeley. Interment will be held in North Dakota at a later date.
