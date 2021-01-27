96, pioneer in cattle industry, first to breed limousine breed to N. America
Mark B. Curry, Jr. of Payson, Ariz., passed away Jan. 14.
He was born Sept. 6, 1924, at the Sheephorn Ranch in Radium, to Mark B. Curry, Sr. and Helen Curry.
Mark had an interest in helping others and aspired to be a veterinarian after graduating from Kremmling High School. His plans were cut short after his father became ill and he returned home to help on the ranch. He married Beverly Ann Coffee Dec. 28, 1952, had four children and remained at her side for 37 years until her passing on June 2, 1989.
In 1962, Mark began working on the Geesen Ranch in Agate, and was a pioneer in the cattle industry. He was the first to breed and bring the limousine cattle lineage to North America in 1968 and a live calf in 1969.
During this time he also started the 4-H club, was a leader in the livestock area and a coach to the youth livestock judging team, for Elbert County.
Moving to Fairplay in 1969, Mark continued ranching on the McNulty Charolais Ranch and remained an active leader in 4-H.
In 1972, Mark became a State Water Commissioner of Colorado, receiving an award for his outstanding work on Sept. 3, 1992.
He later retired to Buena Vista to enjoy gardening, cooking and time with his family.
Mark found love later in life when he reconnected with Rebecca “Peg” Wright at a class reunion and spent 7 years with her until she passed away April 15, 2000, adding a stepson and stepdaughter and their families.
He married Velva Rathbun July 10, 2002 adding two stepsons and their families. They spent winters at Tonto Basin AZ and summers in Nathrop.
Mark enjoyed his family and extended families, many friends, taking many trips across the country to visit them. His hobbies included fishing, playing cards, his brothers kids and grandkids rodeo events, collecting artifacts, bird watching and gardening.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Helen Curry, brothers Frank Curry and Harold Curry and wife Beverly Ann Curry and Peg Wright.
Survivors include his wife Velva Curry, and four children, Debra Pierce-McMurray (Bob), Butte, MT., Vickie Roberts (Ron), Butte, MT., Mark R. Curry of Cotapaxi, Co. and Gwen Musselman of Tucson, AZ., Stepdaughter Tanny Cooper (Tom) of Canon City, Co., daughter-in-law Connie Wright, Stepsons Brian Rathbun (Jennifer) of Las Vegas, NV., Eric Rathbun (Janet) of Las Vegas, NV., Brother Richard Curry and his wife Marilyn Sister of Hotchkiss, Co. and sister-in- laws Dorothy Lewing and Patty Curry, Brother-in-laws Wilbur Vincent, Joe Rice (Linda), Sister-in-laws Norma Rice and Roberta Meyer (LeRoy), 17 grandchildren, 35 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life to be determined at a later date.
