Marilyn Rowe

Mass of Christian Burial for Marilyn Joyce Rowe, of Lacona, Iowa, will be Jan. 8, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lacona with interment at the Bloomfield Cemetery. No visitation is planned.
Marilyn Joyce was born Dec. 30, 1930, to Shickery and Alma Allen in Bloomfield, Iowa. She attended school at Ottumwa Heights until her senior year and graduated from Blakesburg High School in 1947.
On July 15, 1950, Joyce was united in marriage to Robert Lee Rowe. They were blessed with 61 wonderful years together. They resided in Ottumwa, Iowa until 1961, when Robert took a job in Colorado.
They resided in Buena Vista where Joyce worked as a town clerk for the water department until retiring.
Joyce was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and was active in the Altar & Rosary Society in Buena Vista.
Joyce and Robert enjoyed music and dancing in their younger years. They were members of the Mile High Swingers Square Dancing Club. She also enjoyed sewing, baking, gardening, and spending time with her family. She loved to watch her grandchildren grow.
In 2005, they moved to Loveland, due to Robert’s health. They resided there until Robert’s death in 2011.
In 2012 Joyce moved to Indianola, Iowa, with her daughter Shelly and son-in-law Ken. She lived with them until her health declined and she moved to Vintage Hills Assisted Living and then in the last months at the Good Samaritan until her death.
She is survived by her daughters Debra Eggleston of Buena Vista, Shelly (Ken) Schaefer of Lacona, Iowa, and Lisa (Keith) Hinton of Colorado Springs; grandchildren Carey (Jason) Moore, Kristin (Curt) Connelley, Amanda Eggleston, Erika (Jamion) Moore, Dante Hinton, Ben (April) Schaefer and Monica (Jason) McGuire; great grandchildren Brandon Wegner, Nolani Moore, Madison, Kaylee and Emma McGuire, Brayden Schaefer and Trevyn and Tayson Connelley along with sister Carol White of Buena Vista; sister-in-law, Charlene Allen of Bloomfield, Iowa and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert; parents Shickery and Alma Allen; brothers Wayne and Keith Allen; brother-in-law Gerald White and sister-in-law Rosemary Allen.
