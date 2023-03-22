Marilyn Lacy

Marilyn Jean Lacy passed with her husband Gordon at her side on February 24, 2023.
She was born in Everett, Mass., April 30, 1946.
Marilyn and Gordon recently moved to Casper, Wyo. but she considered her home to be Buena Vista.
She was owner of REMAX Buena Vista and was passionate about her work as a realtor searching for homes that fit her clients’ wishes and needs. In her endeavors she became respected and made many friends which she considered family. She was involved in the community and became the first woman to hold the office of the President of the Buena Vista Optimist Club.
Her family was very important to her. She will have a place in our hearts. In Gordon’s words, “She was a special lady.”
She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Gordon; a daughter, Ginger; a son, Wayne; and three grandchildren Jack, Paige and Lauren.
Keep Marilyn in your heart.
Commented