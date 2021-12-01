Lyndon Stromer

68, man of many careers loved time on the water
Lyndon Lane Stromer of Buena Vista died Nov. 29, 2021 in Salida.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1953 in Mason City, Iowa, to Verner and Verna (Alford) Stromer. He was raised on the family farm in Klemme, Iowa. Lyndon married Jeanne Mayer of Denver on April 21, 1979. After some years on the family farm, Lyndon and Jeanne moved to Denver, Bailey and then Buena Vista.
Lyndon worked several different careers including working on the family farm, auctioneer, EMT, delivering propane, working as a CNA in a nursing home and as a corrections officer. After spending several years living in Missouri, he and Jeanne returned to Buena Vista in 2020 to enjoy retirement.
Lyndon loved the water. He loved spending time on the lake boating, fishing and water skiing. He had a huge heart and an amazing gift of caring for people. His love for people was evident in all that he did.
Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Lyndon is survived by his wife of 42 years, Jeanne; three sons, Anthony (Meagan) Stromer of Buena Vista, Jared (Nichole) Stromer of Ridgeland, S.C., Christopher (Kimberly) Stromer of Buena Vista; nine grandchildren Hailey, Tyler, Kristin, Kailyn, Elyse, Carter, Henry, Jack and George and two siblings, Byron Stromer and Val Stromer of Iowa. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Velere Stromer.
Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m., Friday, Dec. 3, at ClearView Community Church in Buena Vista. Arrangements are by Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to: The American Kidney Fund or ClearView Community Church.
