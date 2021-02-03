Louis Sterle

76, lifelong resident worked for electric co-op
Louis Anton Sterle, or as most of us called him, Louie, went to be with his heavenly family and God Jan. 28.
He passed at home peacefully with his wife Barbara by his side.
Louie was born in Salida to Jane (Porco) and Louie F Sterle Nov. 11, 1944. He was a lifetime resident of Chaffee County.
If you didn’t know Louie by name, you most certainly knew him by his handlebar mustache. It was his signature look and he was very proud of it.
He attended Browns Canyon School most of his school years. The last year it was open, he and his sister Marie were the only students. He then attended Salida High School, graduating from there in 1962.
He served in the Colorado National Guard from 1965 to 1971.
He met his wife Barbara in June of 1966 and they wed on November 11, 1966. They were married for 54 years and had three children.
Louie worked as an auto parts manager before his 35-year career with Sangre De Cristo Electric. Louie, not much for retirement went back to work as a heavy equipment operator for a few years, and then as a delivery driver for Dominos Pizza. He officially retired in August 2020.
Louie is survived by his wife Barbara; sister Marie Mazza of Pueblo; maternal aunt Viola Alloy of Salida; daughter Joyce Hansen of Buena Vista; sons Louis (Dana) of Poway, Calif., and Paul of Craig; grandchildren, Brittany Hansen of Buena Vista, Channey (CJ) Meseke of Salida, Tucker and Carter Sterle of Craig, Coral (Jonathon) Stadler of Enid, Okla., and Tanner Wood of Reno, Nev. and great granddaughter Bria Gray of Colorado Springs. He was loved by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and brothers and sisters-in-law.
Louie was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Emma Sterle.
There will be a Rosary at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Buena Vista at 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5.
A small, socially distanced service will be held for family at 1 p.m., Feb. 6, at St Rose of Lima. Following the service the family will see guests beginning at 3 p.m., in Buena Vista at Joyce’s home at 120 Baylor Drive. If you plan to come by, please practice COVID safe guidelines.
Arrangements have been made through Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
