Louis Kaiser

98, worked at Frontier Ranch, built his own, numerous homes, pastored Oak Street Chapel
Louis Dale Kaiser passed away Nov. 11 at his home, surrounded by his family. He went on to be with his beloved Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and reunited with his wife Sallie.
He was born Sept. 22, 1922 on the family farm in Denton City near Vinton, Iowa.
He attended college and received his Masters in art and architecture which led him to the University of New Mexico where he met his wife Sallie.
They were married on Feb.14, 1947. They cattle ranched with her parents outside of Tucumcari, New Mexico. They dreamed about a ranch and cabins and a family, sold their herd of cattle and moved to Colorado Springs with their oldest son. Two more children, a son and a daughter, were born and they moved to Frontier Ranch near Buena Vista to work there for Young Life for several years. Another son was born to them there. They finally found their dream ranch and moved their family and started building a life, another son, cabins, a ministry for the Lord, and a beautiful home that’s been open to people for over 58 years. He lived his whole life to share and teach his love for the Lord and the Word of God whether it was home, work, church, or casual.
He was an accomplished artist and painted numerous paintings from landscapes, to wildlife, to spiritual; he enjoyed restoring old vehicles with his sons, as well as a woodcarver, custom cabinet builder and wood furniture designer and builder. Dale built numerous homes, log cabins, and log lodges at different camps around the valley. He designed several of them as well.
He co-pastored and pastored Oak Street Chapel until he retired several years ago and has had a home church. He led Bible studies almost 60-plus years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, all siblings, his wife Sallie of 68 years, and his grandson Paul.
He is survived by his 5 children: Mark (Eleanor), Jay (Julie), Kristen, Eric (Kelly) and Jeff (Sandy) Kaiser. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Not only will he be missed deeply by his family, but also by the many people whole lives he touched.
A memorial service was held Nov. 12, at the family ranch. Donations in memory of Dale can be made to the Heart of the Rockies Hospice, or the charity of your choice.
The Kaiser family would like to thank all the staff with the Heart of the Rockies Hospice who lovingly took such awesome care of our Dad; above and beyond what was required.
We also would like to thank all the friends who visited, kept us company, and those who shared so many memories, cards, and letters.
