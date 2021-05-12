Lois Hargrove

Good-hearted lady loved reading, providing for and loving her family
Lois Ann Gans Hargrove passed on April 16 in Fort Mohave, Ariz.
Lois was born in Dannebrog, Neb., Feb. 3, 1937, to George Washington and Ella Mae Klingensmith Gans.
She graduated from Dannebrog High in 1954 and married Curtis Lee Hargrove on Jan. 23, 1958 in Denver. She resided in Torrance, Calif., where she and her husband raised their three sons.
Lois worked successfully at several banks in Colorado and California before becoming a stay-at-home mom.
She and Curtis bought a home in Buena Vista in 1979 and spent as much time as they could here enjoying the quiet and the great outdoors.
Lois was a good-hearted lady who loved reading, chatting on the phone, spending time with Curt in Hawaii, thrifting before it was vogue and providing for and loving her family.
Preceded in death by parents George and Ella Mae Gans; brother Robert Gans; husband Curtis Lee Hargrove.
Lois will be greatly missed by her three sons and their wives: Lance & Debi (Ft. Mohave, AZ), Kevin & Vicki (Buena Vista), Kelly & April (Torrance, CA); her 10 grandchildren Dani, Kendra, Holli, Curtis, and Jodi (all of Arizona), Cheyenne, Denver, and Atlanta (all of Colorado), Colton and Kyle (of California); 13 great grandchildren, extended family and many friends.
A private family viewing was held April 19 in Arizona.
A memorial open house will be held June 5 at her home in Torrance.
Scattering of ashes will be held in Buena Vista later in the summer.
Donations in honor of Lois can be made to International Myeloma Foundation at myeloma.org.
