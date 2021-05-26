94, best known for her jewelry art
Lois Mae Burditt passed away peacefully on Jan. 9, at the age of 94.
She was born at home May 9, 1926 in Stratton to Earl and Lulu Carpenter.
She and her husband, Virgil Burditt lived in Denver and Thornton for many years. They traveled around the United States for his job as an elevator installer.
Lois and Virgil moved full time to Buena Vista around 1967. They owned several homes in town and after retiring they were able to enjoy their passions; Virgil his love of hunting and fishing and Lois her art, painting and crafts. Lois held holiday craft days for the children in town. She is best known for her jewelry art. Pictures made from costume jewelry she disassembled to make the art.
The were members of Congressional United Church of Christ.
After Virgil’s passing in 1996, Lois moved to a senior living complex in Denver to be closer to family until moving to Albuquerque, N.M., to be closer to her daughter Pat.
Lois was preceded in death by father Earl Carpenter, mother Lulu Carpenter, husband Virgil Burditt, daughter Judy Moen, brother Gene Carpenter.
She is survived by daughters Ruby Burditt (Ron), Judy Swartzy and Pat Freeman (John) along with many grandchildren, many, many great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Graveside memorial open to family and friends at 11 a.m., June 19, at Mt. Olivit Cemetery in Buena Vista.
