68, loved to help people
Loa D. Rose of Pueblo, was born Sept. 4, 1952, in Canada, and passed away June 3.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lue and June Russell; brother, Tommy Russell; and sister, Debbie Martinez.
Loa is survived by her sons, Lue (Jennifer), and Ben (Pauline); grandchildren, Anaya and Carter; and Don Rose; as well as several extended family and friends in Buena Vista and many other areas.
Loa was a full time RN for El Paso County Corrections and loved to help people. She would give excellent life advice to all who would seek it, and would encourage and motivate anyone willing to listen.
She loved to visit the Desert Reef Hot Springs, but she especially enjoyed spending time with her pet pig, duck and dogs. Loa will be deeply loved and forever missed by all her family and friends.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m., Friday, June 18, at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel in Pueblo. Online condolences may be offered at www.roselawnpueblo.org
