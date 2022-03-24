Linda Puckett

78, active church member, loved music and animals.
Linda Carol Puckett passed away on February 24, 2022, in Woodland Park, after a multi-year battle with cancer.
Linda was born November 6, 1943 in Tulsa, Okla. and grew up in El Paso, Texas with her parents Henry and Louise Taylor and her sister Jennifer.
She graduated from The University of Texas El Paso with a Business Degree while also excelling in classical piano. This love of music connected her with Val Ray Puckett, both of whom loved all varieties of music.
Music has remained a central part of their family and has been passed down through two generations to their grandchildren.
Linda and Val married on January 1, 1976. Their son, Phillip, was born July 27, 1979. The family lived in multiple locations outside of Dallas, Texas – primarily South Oak Cliff and Cedar Hill – where Linda was very active in Phillip’s Cub Scouts (serving as a pack leader), his schooling and his football.
She was an active member of the High Pointe Baptist Church in Cedar Hill, Texas, a source of many cherished friendships.
In 2004, Linda and Val moved to Glen Rose, Texas, where Linda served as the county commissioner secretary and resourced indigent health for the county while actively engaging with First Baptist Church, Glenn Rose.
In 2010, Val and Linda moved to Colorado, becoming enthusiastic members of ClearView Community Church in Buena Vista and, later, Highland Bible Church in Woodland Park.
Linda always loved animals and had two very special dogs in her life, Gypsy and Kylie. Her sense of humor, optimism and kindness drew everyone to her. She cherished every moment she could spend with her many, many friends and family.
Linda is survived by her husband, Val Ray Puckett; their son and his family, Phillip and Cindy, Chloe, Josie and Liam; and her sister Jennifer Taylor, of Washington.
Linda’s Celebration of Life is set for 2 p.m., April 2, 2022 at Glen Eyrie Castle, The Great Hall Conference Center & Hotel, 3820 North 30th Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904, 719-272-7700.
Overnight accommodations are available via reservations@gleneyrie.org or 719-265-7050.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Teller County Regional Animal Shelter: https://tcrascolorado.org.
Commented