Kris Sullivan

Our beloved Kris Kay Sullivan passed too soon of natural causes on Jan. 19, 2023.
She was born on Nov. 11, 1945 to Chris Ohmseider and Lilly (Harris) Ohmseider in Weir City, Kan. Kris was the youngest of three children.
She had many scholastic accomplishments along with many talents such as music, beauty pageants and skeet shooting, just to name a few.
She was married to the love of her life, Richard Sullivan on April 28, 1964. Born to the union were four children: twins Kirstin and Kimberli, Richard “Sean” and Darci.
Kris was a homemaker, a property manager, Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce Director and Williamsburg Town Clerk. Her greatest accomplishment, however, was her family, whom she was so proud of.
Kris was always a greatly-respected friend and asset to any community she lived in. She was beautiful inside and out, with an infectious laugh and wonderful sense of humor.
Kris is survived by her sister, Martha Baker; children, Kirstin Linza and Dutch Conley, Sean and Joanna Sullivan, Darci and Brad Lambert; brothers and sisters by marriage, Jim and Saundy Sullivan and JoAnn Handley; grandchildren, John and Amber Linza, Reilly and Bo Smith, Dalton Lambert, Brady Lambert, Tim Sullivan, Jasmine Phares and Whaylen Phares; great-grandsons, Jeremiah Linza, Penn Linza and Bennett Smith, as well as many wonderful friends, cousins, nieces and nephews too numerous to list, and her adopted family at Hildebrand Care Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rich Sullivan; daughter, Kimberli and brother, Bill Ohmseider.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Williamsburg Town Hall at a later date.
