85, BV native, bull rider was Naval morse code radio operator, carpenter
Kenneth “Kenny” Confer, died Dec. 16, 2020, in Gilbert, Ariz. He was exposed to COVID-19 while hospitalized for an unrelated illness and passed away as a result.
Kenny was born in Buena Vista Sept. 22, 1935, to Joe and Velma Confer.
Kenny married Kaye Newsom on April 28, 1962, in Buena Vista and had two children, Terri and Kelly.
They made Buena Vista their home until 2016 when they moved to Casa Grande , Ariz., for health reasons.
As a young man, Kenny was fond of riding horses and was a competitive bull rider for a number of years.
He served in the Navy as a morse code radio operator. He received a letter of commendation for being instrumental in alerting a small community of a rapidly spreading structure fire and as a result, saved many lives. He spent many of his working years in construction and was a carpenter by trade.
Throughout his life, Kenny spent as much time as he could in the outdoors, especially in the mountains around BV.
He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing at high mountain lakes and Blue Mesa, exploring wild areas by Jeep, woodworking, spending time in his garage and attending as many auctions as he could.
Kenny is survived by Son Kelly (Abby) Confer, Grand Canyon, Ariz.; sister Beverly Leffler, Florence, Ariz.; brother Larry (Gerry) Confer, Bend Ore.; aunt Edith Lewallen, and granddaughter Tiffany Confer, Sapulpa Okla. He was preceded in death by his wife Kaye and daughter Terri.
A memorial will be held at a later date in Buena Vista when it is safe to do so.
