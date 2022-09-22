75, Navy veteran, heavy equipment operator
Marion Kenneth Forrest died Sept. 1, 2022 in Denver at 1667 St. Paul Health Center.
Ken was born in Anna, Ill. on Feb. 18, 1947 to father Harold Forrest and mother Betty Forrest.
Ken was born in Illinois and his father was killed in a car accident when he was just 2 years old. His mother remarried several years later to Boyd Rodaway and 7 years after Ken was born they had Kerry who is Ken’s only sibling.
The family moved to Eagle, Neb., then to Denver.
Ken went into the Navy at 18 and spent a tour in Vietnam with the special forces in the mid-60s.
He returned to the Denver area and later to the Buena Vista area where he was happiest. Ken, for the better part of his life, was a heavy equipment operator.
Ken had been exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam and later developed Type 1 diabetes due to exposure, he lost both legs just below the knees due to diabetes. He was 100% connected to the VA.
Ken was laid to rest at Ft. Logan National Cemetery on Sept. 21, 2023 with his late wife Julia who passed on July 6, 1986.
Ken is survived by his half brother Kerry and his wife Doreen, cousins, two nieces, one nephew, three great-nieces, four great-nephews, one great-great-niece and numerous friends.
He will be missed by family and friends.
