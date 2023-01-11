Ken Philbrick, who was an organ donor, passed on Dec. 28, 2022.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of his life on Jan. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Creekside Gathering Place. If you would like to speak about Ken or just be there for emotional support, you are welcome and “Thanks for being a special part of this show of support.”

From Linda, to my husband:

Who has shown me what love really is.

Who is the reason for my happy moments

And the comfort in my sad ones.

Who keeps working to be a better man

Even on days when I fail to be a better woman:

“Thank you for being a great life partner.”

I love you always and forever.