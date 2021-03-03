Karen Bowers

79, compassionate hospice volunteer loved people
Karen Erichsen Bowers was born in Copenhagen, Denmark on Oct. 31, 1941.
Karen had been suffering with dementia for several years. She passed away peacefully at her home on Feb. 22.
After being trained as a registered nurse in Denmark in 1963, she moved to the U.S. and worked in hospitals in California.
Karen made Buena Vista her home in 1983 and loved anything involving the mountains, including hiking and cross-country skiing. She also loved her many pets, including Shaggy and Toby.
Karen was an avid reader and yard sale enthusiast. Her gift as a compassionate hospice volunteer with Heart of the Rockies Home Health & Hospice was extraordinary and she freely shared this gift as a valued mentor.
Other organizations benefitting from her dedication as an active member of P.E.O. Chapter IA, supporting educational programs for women, along-term community volunteer for 9-Health Fair, founding member of ABC Book Club, BV Library Book Sales, and Habitat for Humanity to name a few.
Karen loved her church as a devoted member of Congregational United Church of Christ, Buena Vista and the Women’s Missionary Society and missed not being able to attend due to the pandemic.
Memorial contributions may be made to:
Heart of the Rockies Home Health and Hospice, www.heartoftherockieshhh.com
Ark Valley Humane Society, P.O. Box 1335, Buena Vista. CO 81211
Karen loved people, especially sharing lunch with them.
A Celebration of Life for Karen is planned for late spring or early summer when it is warmer and can be held outside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.