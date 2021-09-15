Justin Gardunio

29, BVHS grad love to cook, stood for what he believed
Justin Scott (Garbuddy) Gardunio, a sweet son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend, passed away in his sleep at age 29 Sept. 7, at his home in Buena Vista.
Justin was born Jan.11, 1992 in Salida, to Scott Gardunio and Shelly (Martin) King.
He went to school at Buena Vista High School. After school, he became a cook at various restaurants in Chaffee County. Justin loved to cook, he had many great recipes.
Justin also enjoyed woodworking and writing. He wrote many great short stories and was in the process of finishing a novel. He also enjoyed being with family and friends and his beloved dog Garpuppy.
Justin loved swimming as a child, walking and watching his favorite movies. He was a jokester, always joking around and having fun.
Justin was a generous, passionate, sweet, loving and kind person. He would give you the last dollar he had.
He always stood up for what he believed in and spoke his mind but always cared about everyone’s feelings. “It’s all in good fun.”
Justin is preceded in death by his nephew Connor, his grandma Toots, grandpa Lee and Papoo.
He is survived by his mother Shelly King, father Scott Gardunio, step-dad Andy King, stepmom Dotty Gardunio, his sisters Amber (Joey) Lemley, Tori (Tommy) Nelson, Kaylee King and brother Jake Gardunio; his nephews Joseph and Carson and his niece Amelia, his Grandma Jody, Papa Wes, Grandma Wilma, Grandma Sandy, Grandpa Allen and many great grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services were held on Sept. 14, at Cornerstone Church in Buena Vista. Interment followed at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista. In lieu of flowers, please donate at https://cutt.ly/PW0j7Ze
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
