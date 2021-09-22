85, bookkeper retired here
Julia Nissle of Montague, N.J., went to be with the Lord Sept. 14.
The daughter of the late Theodore Prusak and Mary Susan Mehalko Prusak, she was born on Oct. 21, 1935, in New York City.
She lived in Clifton, N.J., retired to Buena Vista and returned to NJ to live with her daughter and son-in-law for the last 4 years.
Julia was a graduate of Clifton High School and an active member of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church while living in Clifton. She worked part time at the Mid-Town Grill in Clifton. Then worked as a bookkeeper for Passaic Metal. She went on to work as a bookkeeper for Ferrellgas in Conifer. After moving back to N.J., she attended Pine Island Bible Church with her daughter and son-in-law.
She is survived by her daughter, Susan M. Smith and husband Peter; daughter-in-law, Dee Nissle Rolstad; grandchildren, Melissa Hughes and fiancé Christopher Dougherty, Colleen Call (Jerry); Amy Hughes, Kristina Radack (Aaron); and Katie Miller (Wade); great grandchildren, Tommy Viserta and Abby Call.
She was preceeded in death by her husband Robert E. Nissle Sr.; and son, Robert E. Nissle Jr.
Memorial services were held at the Pine Island Bible Church in Warwick, NY 10990. A private burial will take place at the convenience of the family in Brookside Cemetery, Englewood, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pine Island Bible Church, 9 Little Brooklyn Rd., Warwick, NY 10990 or to Karen Ann Quinlan Hospice, 99 Sparta Avenue, Newton, NJ 07860.
