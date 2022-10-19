Judy Nelson

Gertraud “Judy” Anna Nelson went to be home with her Lord and husband on Oct. 11, 2022, in Vernon, Texas.
Judy was born on July 28, 1933, in Augsburg, Germany, and married Reginald Nelson in 1955.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Vernon, and a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Judy and her husband were former residents of Buena Vista and were members of the American Legion Post 55.
She loved to knit and crochet and donated and gave away afghans and hundreds of pairs of hand-knit slippers and baby booties. She was lovingly known as “Grandma Judy” to her many friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother.
Judy is survived by her daughter Lori (and Jerry) Meurs of Vernon; son Fred (and Linda) Nelson of Doswell, Va.; three grandchildren, two great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild: Heather, Jared, Adam, Lance, Isabella and Luna.
Memorials can be made to First Presbyterian Church Cupboard by Grace, PO Box 1977, Vernon, TX 76385
Private family services will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.com
Commented