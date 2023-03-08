Judith Packard

Judith Marie Packard (Kearby) passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family.
Judith was born in Salida on October of 1943 to Joseph and Mildred Kearby.
Judith married Joseph Laub December of 1959 and they had two children: Dianna Marie and Becky Jo. They divorced in 1963. Judith then married Walter Russel Packard June of 1965 and they had one child Bryan Allen Packard. They were married 53 years until Walter passed away August 2018.
Throughout Judith’s life she was a homemaker, a CNA at Salida Hospital, she had her own business of dog grooming and she and Walter worked on the Ambulance Service in Buena Vista. Judith also worked at Wells Fargo Bank in Cañon City and she retired from the bank in 2016.
Judith is proceeded in death by her husband Walter Russel Packard and her parents Jospeh and Mildred Kearby.
Judith is survived by her children Dianna Marie VanDyke (Zeke), Beckey Jo Chaffin (Tony), Bryan Allen Packard (Lea Raye); grandchildren Samuel VanDyke (Rachel), Jesse VanDyke (Briana), Todd Vandyke (Jenna), Justin Hines, Miranda Hines, Wendy Hines, Levi Packard, Crystal Turner (Jeremy), Jennifer Turner (Chirs), Jessica Farber (Zeke), Dusitn McNeill (Kayla) and numerous loving great-grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
