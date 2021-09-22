81, loved growing flowers
Joyce Renaux, loving wife of Bob Renaux and mother of Jody MacInnis, passed away Aug.28.
Joyce was born Oct. 16, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio to Fred and Janelle Kramer.
Joyce married Bob Renaux in Dayton, Ohio on August 27 1960 and moved to Bowling Green, Ohio where she completed her Bachelor of Science in education degree at BGSU in 1961. Joyce taught PE at McTigue Junior High in Toledo, Ohio.
Her love for flowers and gardening took her on a new path. Joyce managed several garden centers in Toledo, Ohio and started two businesses, Gardens by Joyce and Joyce’s Greenhouse.
She was very active in local, state and national garden clubs including the Perrysburg Garden Club and Toledo Garden Forum holding offices in these organizations. She was eager to share her knowledge of flowers and gardening with others so they could appreciate the beauty around them as she did.
Joyce and Bob moved to Buena Vista in 2000 and on to Amarillo Texas in 2016 to be closer to their grandchildren and Jody and Joe.
The gardens at their home in Colorado were spectacular and dozens of peonies, daffodils and other flowers were the envy of the neighborhood.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Janelle and Fred Kramer. Survivors include her husband of 61 years, Bob Renaux, daughter Jody MacInnis, son-in-law Joe MacInnis, grandchildren Kaile and Josiah MacInnis and sister Joanne Fleming of Hurst, Texas.
Joyce made many special friends while participating in activities at the Amarillo Senior Citizens Center.
Donations may be made to the BSA Hospice of the Southwest, 5200 SW 9th St. Suite 100, Amarillo Texas.
A celebration of her life will be held sometime in the future.
