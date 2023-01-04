Joseph Goodwin

Joseph Edward Goodwin of Salida/Buena Vista passed away on Dec. 26, 2022 at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs.
He was born Aug. 23, 1987 in Salida to Michael and Carol (Eckiss) Goodwin.
Mr. Goodwin graduated from Salida High School in 2006. He then went on to graduate with honors from the Universal Technical Institute (UTI) in 2008.
Mr. Goodwin enjoyed hunting, fishing, fast cars and was a great mechanic. He worked for 5 years at the Department of Corrections in Buena Vista.
Mr. Goodwin is survived by his parents Mike and Carol Goodwin of Buena Vista, son Teaguen Goodwin of Buena Vista, daughter Ashlynne Goodwin of Buena Vista, children’s mother Brittany, Brothers Matt (Melissa) Goodwin of Buena Vista and Marcus Goodwin of Salida.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
