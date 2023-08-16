Jonathan Edward Cummings, 81, passed away on August 8, 2023 in Buena Vista. He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on April 27, 1942, to Jack and Ruth Cummings Dopp. At the age of five years old, he and his brothers began attending the Illinois Soldier and Sailors Children School in Normal, Illinois. He graduated from University High School, where he held some records on the swim team. He went on to join the Colorado State Patrol in 1967. In 1969, he was posted in Buena Vista, Colorado, and continued to live there following his retirement from State Patrol in 1995. For many years, Jonathan had vending machines and had the nickname “Candyman”. He was passionate about golfing and sailing after his retirement. He met Joyce Baroni later in life and the two shared a mutual passion for traveling and spending time together.
Jonathan is survived by his wife Joyce Baroni, his children Kacey Ebersole and Jonathan Cummings, three grandchildren, Justine (DJ) Miracle, Scott (Mariah) Ebersole and Layla (Sterling) Thew and six great-grandchildren, his brother Ed (Mickey) Cummings and sister Christine as well as numerous nieces and nephews and his lifelong friend Bob Rann and family. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Steve and his sisters, Anita and Colleen.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at the Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida with a Funeral Service to follow, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow the services in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Buena Vista, Colorado. Contributions are suggested to the Ark Valley Humane Society or to the Alzheimer’s Association. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.lewisandglenn.com