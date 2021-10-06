John Stark

82, worked at BVCC 30 years, greatest love was family
John Michael Stark of Sun City, Ariz., passed away peacefully on Sept. 18.
John was born in Chicago, Ill., to his parent, Michael Stark and Valara Wildasin Stark. He was their only child.
Their family moved to Santa Monica, Calif., when he was 3. John grew up enjoying the California lifestyle. He loved to play beach volleyball, worked out at Venice Beach and was a valet at the Hollywood Bowl. He always had a fun story to share about his California adventure.
As a young man, he moved to Denver to attend Regis University, obtaining a degree in criminal justice. John and his family moved to Buena Vista when he obtained a job at the correctional facility. He retired from the Department of Corrections on April 30, 1999, after 30 years of service.
John enjoyed skiing, fishing, camping and his greatest love was family.
John felt being a dad was one of his greatest accomplishments. His dedication to his family, his sense of humor and his caring nature will be missed by all. His desire to always find strength in body and spirit was inspirational.
John was blessed to have found a new love later in his life, Charlene. He enjoyed music, travel, classic cars and watching sports.
After he retired, John and Char moved to Sun City. There, he enjoyed movies, reading and spending time with friends.
In addition to his wife, Charlene, John is survived by his children Christina (Jim) Kern, Mike (Maggie) Stark, grandchildren Jack (Meghan) Kern, Madeline Kern and great-grandchild Natasha Kern. John was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Valara, and his aunt and uncle, Leo and Marilyn Stark.
John’s memorial service will be held on Oct. 30 at the American Lutheran Church of Sun City. The service will be both in person and virtual. Please contact the church for details at 623-974-2512.
In lieu of flowers, please make any donation you would like to the Multiple Sclerosis Society: https://msfocus.org/Donate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.