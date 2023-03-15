John Nahomenuk

62, Longtime BLM worker, awarded by Citizens Task Force
John Peter Nahomenuk (Nomi) passed away suddenly at home after an extended illness on March 6, 2023.
He was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Oct. 12, 1960 to John and Ann (Michalchik) Nahomenuk. Raised in Greensburg, Pa., John graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1985.
Immediately after graduation, he hopped on a bus to Canyonlands National Park with a bike and a backpack to start work in the National Park Service as a seasonal ranger. He worked seasonally for the BLM as a river ranger in the summer, and in the winter as a lift ops manager for Powderhorn Ski Resort.
He did these jobs for 10 years until he was able to obtain a full-time position with the BLM in Cañon City in 1994. He worked for the BLM in multiple capacities until 2017. His last position was for the Arkansas Headwaters Recreational Area (AHRA), as the BLM River manager, in Salida Colorado from 2006. He retired with 29 1/2 years of service. John was involved with GARNA, Citizen’s Task Force and Chaffee County Heritage Board in his role for AHRA.
The Citizens Task Force recently recognized John with the Fred Rasmussen Citizen Task Force Exceptional Achievement Award. John was extremely surprised and pleased to hear this and was really looking forward to accepting it and seeing old friends again. Thank you so much for recognizing all his contributions.
He loved to raft and fish on the Arkansas River, enjoyed snowboarding at Monarch Ski Resort and was the Western chapter president of the Buzzard Town Flyers Ski Club from Seven Springs Ski Resort in Pennsylvania. Golfing was a passion for him and he organized the annual Carl Spackler Invitational golf tournament for him and his friends at the Salida Golf Club. This ran for a number of years until John was unable to golf any longer.
John had a great, kind, loving heart and had many people who loved him. He was a loyal friend and awesome brother and uncle. He had a wicked sense of humor and would have had a career as a stand-up comic if the BLM hadn’t worked out so well for him. John had a knack for making everyone he met feel like a longtime friend. He was an active member of the local meetings of Alcoholics Anonymous and died a sober member.
He is survived by his loving sisters, Joanne McGrew from Breckenridge and Betty Ann Nemeth, her husband Rich and their daughter Hannah of North Huntingdon, Pa. He will be so missed by his family and many loving friends and his cat Blue.
There will be a memorial service at the house at 1025 I Street on Saturday, March 18 from 12 to 7 p.m. and March 19 from 12 to 5 p.m. Bring a picture or memory of John, and maybe a chair and piece of firewood.
In lieu of flowers please make any donations to GARNA. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Commented