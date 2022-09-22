77, Navy veteran, worked with Marmon Keystone
Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, John D. Hood of Buena Vista entered into Paradise.
John was born in Monticello, Ark., but moved to Oklahoma as a toddler. At 14 years of age, he moved with his family to Littleton in 1958 where he attended public school before joining the Navy.
After serving his country he worked in the Pipe and Steel Industry, thus retiring after 36 years with Marmon Keystone as Operations Manager.
He was the most devoted fan of the Oklahoma University Sooners football program, never missing a broadcast while wearing his OU sweatshirt. He loved the Denver Broncos most of the time.
Camping with his family in the beautiful areas of Colorado was a great love. Taking trips on his BMW 1200 motorcycle was another one of the many adventures John enjoyed throughout his life. His greatest joy was telling jokes and stories of friends and family members who have passed on. He loved spending time with his children and Kat.
He was devoted husband and loving father to his children and grandchildren. Always sharing stories of their adventures and accomplishments with others.
John P. Hood and Lela A. Scott Hood, his parents, as well as two brothers, Bruce L. Hood and James D. Hood, preceded him in death.
John is survived by his wife Kathy (Kat) of 47 years, six children, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one sister, Patsy N. Hood Jeffress of Westcliffe.
John will be dearly missed by many life long friends but mostly by his beloved family.
