John Daugherty

46, health clinic nurse served BV community
John Albert Daugherty of Salida passed away March 4.
He was born March 5, 1974, in Lawton, Okla., to James and Linda (Cox) Daugherty.
Daugherty moved to the area 6 years ago from Lawton and was employed by the Buena Vista Health Clinic as a nurse practitioner.
He has been in nursing since 1994 and a nurse practitioner since 2011.
Being a nurse practitioner was his passion and he loved taking care of his patients and they all felt his love and caring.
His family said that his family and nursing were the best parts of his life.
Daugherty enjoyed hiking, being in the outdoors, going for walks with his puppy Loki, graphic novels and watching movies with his family.
He loved sports and his favorite team was the Las Vegas Raiders.
Daugherty was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother Linda Daugherty of Lawton, daughters Myka and Reese Daugherty both of Poncha Springs, stepdaughter Auguste Viers of Salida, wife Amber Daugherty of Poncha Springs, sisters Cathy Daugherty of Lawton, Karen (Glen) George of Portland, Ore., niece Rose, nephews Jack and Sean and his puppy Loki.
Memorial services are 1 p.m., Saturday March 13, at Salida Vineyard Church.
Friends who desire may make a memorial contribution to the donor’s favorite charity in John’s name.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
