Joe Scanga

Chaffee County native and Nathrop resident Joseph Scanga passed away Friday, April 21, 2023.
Joe was born Sept. 11, 1934, to Dominick and Mary Gasbarro Scanga in Poncha Springs on the ranch that his grandfather purchased in 1890. The ranch is now known as the Post Office Ranch. Joe worked on the ranch and learned the meaning of hard work, honesty and helping others at an early age.
Joe attended school for four years in Poncha Springs and graduated from the 8th grade at St. Joe’s and from Salida High School in 1952.
Joe worked for a contractor after graduation and was drafted by the United States Army in 1956. He was stationed in Korea with the signal corps and was honorably discharged as sergeant in 1958.
Upon returning to Salida Joe worked for Salida Bottling delivering Coca-Cola for 30 years. He also worked for DeLuca Gas for 5 years.
Joe and Peg (McMurry) Scanga were married on Oct. 21, 1973 and settled in Nathrop were they have lived since.
Joe loved to hunt and spend time in the mountains. He was always happy to share a hunting story.
Joe is best known for his amazing woodworking skills. He was especially talented in making furniture from cedar. He built bed frames, coffee tables, end tables and lamps. He spent many hours in the garage working on his projects that are admired and treasured by many.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sister Shirley and brother-in-law Bob Pratt.
Survivors include his wife, sister Kathleen and brother-in-law Dennis Givens as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family members and friends.
Per Joe’s request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers please consider donating in Joe’s name to St. Jude or Shriner’s Children’s Hospitals. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Commented