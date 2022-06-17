Jody Beth Shake, 55, of Buena Vista died May 29, 2022.
She was born Aug. 23, 1966 in Milwaukee Wisconsin to William Edward and Nancy Ann Nelson
Family and friends said that Jody was a loving, fun and free spirit. She had a great sense of humor and style.
She loved her daughter more than anything. She enjoyed caring for her dogs and gardening.
In addition, she was fond of letting her creative side show through by building and repurposing items she found and bought.
She most recently worked at Merrifield Garden Hut where her green thumb shown through as well.
Jody is survived by daughter, Sadie Shake; brother, Brent Nelson; sister-in-law, Nola Nelson; niece, Sydney Nelson; nephew, Blake Nelson; cousin, Brian Kaulig; uncles, Kenneth G. Nelson and Pierre Trawczynski; and puppy, Paris Shake.
A celebration of life will be held at the VFW in Buena Vista from 5-7 p.m. July 14, 2022.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may offered at lewisandglenn.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.