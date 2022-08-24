Joan Berhman

87, Counselor, church pianist, Bible teacher
Joan Ladelle Behrman, lovingly known by everyone as Ginger, passed away.
Ginger was born in Englewood, on March 25, 1935, to Earl and Florence Shields. As a small girl, she lived in Englewood, where she accepted Christ as her Savior and Lord at age 8. Some of her childhood years were spent living on a homestead with her family just south of Hartsel.
When Ginger was 10, she and her family moved to Buena Vista, where her father opened Earl’s Tire & Radiator Shop. She attended elementary school in a building where the upper level housed the High School. This building is now the Buena Vista Heritage Museum.
Ginger was a cheerleader all 4 years of high school. She also developed her skills as an artist and musician, playing the piano, drums and trombone.
In 1953, the year of her high school graduation, she was united in marriage to her girlhood sweetheart, William (Bill) Behrman, on Christmas Eve. Following the wedding, they moved to Missouri, where Bill was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood. Their first child, Ladelle, was born there.
Following Bill’s discharge from the Army, they lived in Salida, for a few months. Then they settled in Buena Vista, where Trina and Patsy were added to the family.
At age 22, Ginger became a pastor’s wife when Bill answered the call of God into the ministry. For one year, they served as pastors in Buena Vista. Then they were accepted as pastors of a tiny church in Castle Rock. Stephen and Scott were born during that time.
In 1967, Bill, Ginger and the family moved to Burlington, where they pioneered a new church, Bethel Assembly of God.
Ginger was the church pianist, Bible teacher, host to innumerable guests, encourager, and assistant to her husband/pastor. She was a compassionate counselor and a tremendous example to all who knew her.
Over the years, she would direct community-wide musicals and drama productions held at their church and the local high school auditorium.
Most and best of all, she was an awesome mother. She was a skilled seamstress and made her children’s clothes. When they went to school, all five were spotless, hair trimmed and curls in place. She taught them piano and how to sing in harmony. She taught them the value of prayer and study of the Bible, living a life of holiness and integrity. All five children have since found their places in ministry around the world.
After completing 25 years of pastoring in Burlington, Bill and Ginger answered the call to world missions. For the next 23 years, Ginger accompanied Bill on most of his trips to 36 nations, teaching in ministerial training schools and conferences and assisting in the planting of new churches in western Nepal.
She was known for her generosity and sensitivity to the needs of others, endeavoring to take care of them. She delighted in being an instrument of provision. She had faith to believe, and God provided over and over again.
In recent times especially, she would talk about the future and a place called Heaven. Often the subject of her conversation turned to the Lord’s soon coming and the believer’s eternal dwelling place.
Ginger slipped quietly away on the evening of Aug. 11 at home, surrounded by her husband and children. She is now on the other side with the Lord she served and is awaiting our arrival.
Ginger was preceded in death by her parents Jesse Earl Shields and Florence Estella Shields, and sisters Pat Shields and Marjorie Lawley.
She is survived by her loving husband William Ernest Behrman; children, Ladelle Peabody (Snow), Trina Lea Hankins (Mark), Patsy Maureen Cameneti (Tony), Stephen Barton Behrman (Kimberly) and William Scott Behrman (Susan); 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Valley Fellowship Church, 608 S. San Juan Avenue, Buena Vista, Colorado 81211.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
Memorial Gifts may be sent to:
Behrman Ministries
P.O. Box 1203
Buena Vista, Colorado 81211
*Ginger Behrman Memorial Fund
To give online, go to: www.missionoflife.net - *Ginger Behrman Memorial Fund
