Jimmy Shake

46, professional chef found joy in comforting others
James (Jimmy) Micheal Shake died at his home in Kansas City, Mo. Feb. 9.
He was born in Buena Vista July 5, 1974 to Daniel Shake and Hiroko Black.
Jimmy graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1993.
He then went on to graduate from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., in 1995.
After becoming a chef, Shake moved back to Colorado and worked as a entrepreneur with many restaurants and catering companies throughout Colorado.
In 2000, he moved with his sister, Tomi to Kansas City. He worked at several restaurants throughout his career, most recently at Ragazza.
Family and friends said one of his biggest passions in life was the work he did through the City of Fountains Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a Mission House devoted to: community service, promoting human rights and respect for both diversity and spiritual enlightenment.
They said he found joy in making others feel comforted and cared for. He was a curious, kind hearted, wonder filled spirit.
He is survived by his partner Mike Seidel of Kansas City, Missouri; Mother Hiroko (Coke) Black of Buena Vista; Father Dan (Boone) Shake; step-mother Priska Shake of Boone; sister, Tomi (Coby) Shake Vidakovich; nieces Chloe and Evi Vidakovich of Buena Vista; cousins Donnie and Shawn Shake of Buena Vista; step-brother and sister Charlie Black and Debbie Koch and many nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were made by Mt. Moriah, Newcomer and Freeman Funeral Home, Kansas City, Mo.
There will be a celebration of life at Ragazza Food and Wine on March 8 in Kansas City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.