James (Jim) Thomas of Buena Vista died on February 10, 2022.
A well-known figure in BV for 70 years, Jim was born in Woodstock, Ill. on May 8, 1931.
He moved to BV with his father James Stanley Thomas (warden at the reformatory) and his mother Ella, brother Larry and sister Nancy.
Jim graduated from Buena Vista High School in 1949. He played basketball in high school. He started pumping gas and waiting on customers at Foreman Sales and Service as a teenager.
Jim married Martha (Marti) Kinny in June of 1951. He and Marti had two children, Carolyn and Alan. He had four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Jim started working at the Colorado State Reformatory (now the Correctional Facility), as a correctional officer for the monthly salary of $230.00 in 1952. After 10 years, he moved to work full time at Foreman’s Sales and Service.
He and Jim Foreman were the chief mechanics at the garage. His son said he had always enjoyed working on trucks and cars.
Jim was a mechanic at Foreman’s Sales and Service for over 35 years.
On a summer evening you could see Jim and Bob Stranahan driving around the area picking up aluminum – mostly beer cans – and old hubcaps which they sold.
Being long-time Buena Vistans, they had many stories to tell and many people to wave at.
Buena Vistans remember his 1950 Chevy pickup, which he drove around town until last fall.
His wife Marti died April 4, 2011, and his daughter, Carolyn died June 8, 2016.
Memorial services for Jim will be held later, for family members and friends.
