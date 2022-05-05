James (Jim) Thomas passed away on Feb. 10, 2022 as a result of a stroke.
He is survived by his brother Lawrence Thomas, sister Nancy Venard, son Alan Thomas, grandchildren Steve German, Amber German, Dawn Christensen and Robert German, as well as great-grandchildren Aidan Colburn and Sara Christensen.
Services for Jim will be held Saturday, May 14 at the Congregational United Church of Christ, 217 Crossman Ave in Buena Vista, starting at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to one or both of the following organizations:
Colorado Talking Book Library, 180 Sheridan Blvd, Denver, CO 80226
Buena Vista Heritage Museum, P.O. Box 1414, Buena Vista, CO 81211 – Designate for the model railroad.
