Jerry Thornhill

On Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, 2023, Jerry Terrell Thornhill passed away. Jerry was a loving husband and devoted father of three children.
He was born on Jan. 13, 1936 in Foxworth, Miss. to Charles Clayton and Agnes Gertrude Thornhill.
Jerry met the love of his life in Cuero, Texas and married Shirley Anne Bowen Thornhill on Feb. 26, 1955. They raised one daughter, Jere Ann, and two sons, Timothy and Michael.
Jerry loved the Lord and His church, his family and his many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton; mother, Gertrude; infant brother, Charles Clayton, Jr.; brother, Max; and wife of 65 years, Shirley Bowen Thornhill.
He is survived by three children, Jere Hammer, Tim Thornhill and Mike Thornhill; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
We will be celebrating Jerry’s life on March 18, 2023, 10 am at Mountain Heights Baptist Church, Buena Vista.
Pastor Joe Chambers is officiating. Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com. Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home.
