Jeff Snyder passed away Sept. 28, 2022 in Searcy, Ariz.
He was born to Jim and Doreen Snyder on Nov. 12, 1956 in Denver. He moved to Buena Vista in 6th grade and graduated in 1974.
Jeff worked for the CDOT before retiring and moving to Arkansas where he worked for the County Highway Department there.
Jeff was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Doreen Snyder.
He is survived by wife Rabakah, sons Jeremy and Kevin Snyder, sister Lynn (James) Cochran, sister Lea (Scott) Nachtrieb, brother Donovan (Julie) Snyder and many nieces and nephews.
