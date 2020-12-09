88, lifelong animal lover wrote newspaper columns for 30+ years
Gloria Jean Brody, Jean, was born in Brunswick, Ga. on Dec. 7, 1931, to Luby and Marion Peters. She was the oldest of three children. Jean was raised in several places in Georgia and Florida.
She attended Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.
Jean raised her four children, Clarke, Marion, Phoebe and Katy in Delray Beach, Fla. and St. Louis.
Later in life she earned her teaching degree from Fontbonne College. She taught English at Layfette High School in Chesterfield, Mo.
One of the highlights of her life was working for Missouri Youth for Environmental Quality and then raising wolves and other wild animals. It was from this work she developed a lifelong love and passion for animals both domestic and wild.
Jean married Eugene Brody in January of 1982 on Key Biscayne, Fla. The two of them enjoyed life on the island where they owned and ran a bakery.
After several years, Jean wanted to pursue her desire to own a horse farm. This brought them to Winchester, Kent., where they enjoyed life in their white house on the hill.
During their years in Winchester they developed many friends who enriched their lives. Jean began writing her column, the “View from the Hill,” for the Winchester Sun. The column ran for over 30 years.
In their golden years, Jean and Gene moved to Salida to be near her children. Upon Gene’s death, Jean moved to Brookedale Assisted Living in Littleton to be near her daughter Phoebe.
In her final years Jean continued to enjoy writing her column for the Winchester Sun, The Chaffee County Times, and the Fairplay Flume.
She was surrounded by her children and grandchildren when she passed on Nov. 18 in Littleton.
Jean is preceded in death by her daughters Marion and Katy. She is survived by her brother Jim Peters, two children Clarke and Phoebe and their spouses, eight grandchildren, three great grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
