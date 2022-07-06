93,Navy vet worked numerous construction jobs
James Snyder passed away June 30, in Florence, Ariz.
He was born April 11, 1929 in Ovid, Colo, to Raymond Carl Snyder and Nettie Eliza Hale.
He graduated from Englewood High School.
He married Doreen Ann Lee March 10, 1951 at Barbers Point, Hawaii.
Jim worked in various construction companies in the State of Colorado. Jim and Doreen moved to Buena Vista in 1967, Jim worked short stints at Climax mine and the Colorado Reformatory before becoming a school bus driver and mechanic for Rowland Harms.
He served as a Navy radio airman.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Doreen; his parents Raymond and Nettie Snyder; his brothers Richard, Lawrence, Ernie, Wesley, Verl, Claude and Don, sisters Lucille Keenan and Louise Harnish
He is survived by daughters Lynn Cochran (James) of Parker, Lea Nachtrieb (Scott) of Highlands Ranch, sons Jeff (Rabakah) of Conway, Ark., Donovan (Julie) of Montrose, as well as 10 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.
There are no funeral arrangements planned at this time.
We love you dad, as they say in Boulder, “CU.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.