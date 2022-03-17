James Martin (Jim) Peavler died on March 8, 2022, at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, after an extended period of disability.
Jim was born in Ada, Okla. on October 13, 1940, to William Marion Peavler and Anna Louise Martin Peavler.
In 1946, his family moved to Buena Vista, where Jim attended elementary and high school. In 1958, he went on to the University of Colorado (Boulder), where he earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees. Jim later earned a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri (Columbia).
In 1962, Jim married Lois Guthrie, and they had one son, Tom. They were later divorced. In 1969, he married Beverly Park, and they had two children, Julie and James Park (Jamie).
Jim pursued several careers over his lifetime, including teaching and management. He taught at Northern Illinois University and held positions at Argonne National Laboratory, Idaho National Engineering Laboratory and Phillips Laboratory, among others. He was also active in various volunteer organizations, including the National Ski Patrol.
Jim will be remembered as a person who was interested in everything, who loved the outdoors and outdoor activities and who never lost his endearing sense of humor. He will be deeply missed.
Jim is survived by Beverly, his wife of 52 years; his children Tom (Doranna) Peavler, Julie (Tim) McCord and Jamie; his grandchildren Jim (Courtney) Peavler, Jessica Peavler, Mike Peavler and Sera McCord; his brother Terry (Linda) Peavler; his cousin JoAnn (Jack) Gedosh, who was like a sister to him; and other relatives and friends.
No services are planned at the present time.
