James Gerhardt

72, Loved sports, earned the respect and friendship of many
James P. Gerhardt, of Buena Vista, died after a brief illness on Sept. 13, 2022, in a Colorado Springs hospital.
Jim was born in Watertown, SD. on July 17, 1950, to James and Mary Jane (Schladweiler) Gerhardt.
He graduated from Clark (SD) High School in 1968. Jim was an accomplished all-around athlete and achieved all-state quarterback his senior year. His love of sports continued through his adult life. Jim was a life-long golfer and an avid Denver Broncos fan.
In 1969, Jim married Linda Patnoe in Clark, S.D. During their 4-year marriage, they lived in Colorado and South Dakota.
Jim was skilled in many pursuits and those talents served him well, especially as he and Cathy nurtured Cottonwood into its present incarnation. He was also well-read and enjoyed conversing on a range of topics, always with consideration for alternate points of view. That trait earned him the respect and friendship of many. Those who knew Jim acknowledge that he experienced life on his own terms.
Three years ago, Jim discovered the identity of his biological daughter, Lisa Mix of Sioux Falls, S.D., who was adopted by a wonderful family shortly after her birth in 1967. It was a lifelong wish of Jim’s that he would one day find and meet that “little girl”. Jim’s dream was fulfilled. He subsequently had the opportunity to get acquainted with Lisa’s husband Steve and their children, Michelle and Ryan.
He is preceded by his parents, James L. and Mary Jane Gerhardt; his stepfather, Harland Palmquist; his paternal grandparents, Peter and Marcella Gerhardt; his maternal grandparents, Peter and Rose Schladweiler; his sister, Barbara Ritterbusch Haberman; his brother-in-law, David Ritterbusch; and his nephew, Jimmy Gerhardt.
Jim is survived by his long-time companion, Cathy Manning of Buena Vista; his siblings Joey (Mike) Durishin of Arlington, Va., Tom (Lynda) Gerhardt of Glendale, Ariz., Kathy (Mark) Masters of Centennial, Mark (Charlotte Bain) Gerhardt of Sioux Falls, SD.; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held at Cottonwood Hot Springs Inn & Resort at 1 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9. All are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.