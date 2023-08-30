A Celebration of Life Service for Daryell Mueller, who passed away on July 31, 2023, will be held Saturday, September 9, 2-6 p.m., at the American Legion Hall in Buena Vista. In lieu of flowers, a blood drive has been set up in her name for Thursday, September 7, from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 15440 CR 306, in Buena Vista.
Donors are encouraged to complete the health history questionnaire prior to their donation via Fast Track at https://www.vitalant.org/Donate/Health-History-Questionnaire. This needs to be completed on the same day as the donation.
If you can't make it, we would all sincerely appreciate if you could donate blood whenever and wherever you can. If you are unable to give blood but would like to help with this critical healthcare need, you may make a monetary donation through the Vitalant Foundation where your financial donation directly impacts the lives of patients in need of blood. Go to vitalant.org/support-us/vitalant-foundation. Please schedule an appointment by calling 877-25-VITAL or visit www.donors.vitalant.org.
Thank you to Betty, John and Faith Lutheran Church for organizing this and allowing use of the Church.
Gratefully,
The Family of Daryell Mueller
Online condolences may be sent to the family at lewisandglenn.com