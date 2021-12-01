103, built Wagon Wheel Motel, loved to teach the game of bridge
Imogene Clarissa Farwell, known as Gene by friends and Mimi by family, passed away on Nov. 27, in Spring Creek, Nev.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1918, in Lucien, Okla. After completing business college, she married John Farwell on July 27, 1937, in Woodard, Okla.
They moved with their daughter Sandra Kay to Buena Vista in 1953. They lived in Buena Vista for over 30 years and were very active in the town.
Together Gene and John built the Wagon Wheel Motel, owned Farwell’s Country Store selling hardware, and owned a ranch on Ice Lake. Later Gene and Sandy owned Sandy’s Western and Sportswear Clothing Store before retiring to Yuma, Ariz.
She was a founding member of the Buena Vista duplicate bridge club and a Past Present member of Women’s Federated Club, treasurer of her homeowner’s association in Yuma, Bronze Master of ACBL and Past President of ACBL (bridge).
In Yuma, Gene attended painting classes and became a gifted painter and a one-of-a-kind belly dancer.
She lived her dream of being a teacher as she taught individuals in Buena Vista, Yuma and Elko, Nev., how to play bridge. She loved family, friends and life and will be greatly missed by all.
Gene is survived by her grandsons Jon (Daisy) Nyberg of Spring Creek, Nevada; James (Linda) Nyberg of Las Cruces, New Mexico; son-in-law Harry (Judy) Nyberg of Yuma, Arizona; great-grandchildren Jacob (Shawna) Nyberg of Spring Creek, Nevada; Sam Nyberg of Farmington Hills, Michigan; Kelsey Watters of Cheyenne, Wyoming; great-great grandchildren Elijah and Lillianna Nyberg; Mason, Sophie and Kynlee Watters; and her niece Sharon Merz of Las Vegas, Nev.
Gene is preceded in death by her husband John Farwell, her children Sandra Kay Nyberg, John Hart Farwell and granddaughter Nancy Lindstrom.
There will be a memorial service at the gravesite in Oklahoma, where she will be laid to rest next to her beloved John. Gene requests that donations be sent to a hospice organization in your local area in lieu of flowers.
