Harvey Reinking, Jr.

The world lost a great man last week. Harvey W. “Buck” Reinking, Jr. passed peacefully in his sleep after a long and ferocious battle with a degenerative neurological disease called progressive supranuclear palsy, PSP.
He is remembered for being curious and brave, kind and generous, comforting, inspiring, encouraging, for being a role model and mostly for his endless love.
Born in Colorado Springs to Harvey W. Reinking, Sr. and Mary E. (Gallagher) Reinking, both deceased, Buck attended Ivywild Elementary School, South Jr. High and Colorado Springs High School (now Palmer), graduating with honors.
He attended Colorado College where he played varsity hockey and varsity baseball. He graduated from the University of Colorado with a BS in civil engineering in 1958. He returned to University of Colorado in 1968 and earned his MBA.
In 1958, Buck began his career as an engineer, designing intercontinental ballistic missile facilities and structures for the Atomic Energy Commission.
He worked as a structural design and project engineer for several companies in Denver, became president of a consulting firm of structural and civil engineering in 1967, then moved to Stresscon Corporation in Colorado Springs in 1970, where he would later serve as executive vice-president. In 1992, he became president of Iowa Prestress, Concrete and worked there until he retired.
In 1957, Buck married his childhood sweetheart, Carla Ann Rogers.
They had, and he is survived by, three children Gary (Christy) of Silverthorne, Karen of Colorado Springs and Julie of Seattle, Wash.
He is also survived by grandchildren Bryant (Brooke), Rebecca Reinking-Herd and John Herd, all of Colorado Springs and Tyler of Spokane, Wash. He had one great-grandson, Caleb, who will be joined by a brother at the end of this month.
After Carla’s death in 1992, Buck married Patricia Tennant, now deceased, and is survived by Patricia’s daughter Teresa Atchison of Dallas, Texas.
Buck leaves behind two brothers, Richard (Cindy) Reinking of Berthoud and Charles (Janet) Reinking of Colorado Springs.
In the early 1970s, Buck and Carla purchased property in Buena Vista. In retirement, Buck was finally able to build the house he designed in his mind when they bought the property.
Buck and Patricia loved the Buena Vista community and were very involved in Valley Fellowship Church. The entire family loved the adventures, the fun, the memories and the love shared at the home.
Buck moved to Colorado Springs in 2016 when his health began declining.
Buck’s brain tissue has been donated to the Mayo Clinic for a research project called CurePSP.
The family requests that any memorial donations to be made to CurePSP.org in Harvey W. Reinking’s name.
Due to the pandemic, the family will hold a private celebration of life. Please eat a cookie, enjoy some plain vanilla ice cream and recall your fondest memory to celebrate Buck.
